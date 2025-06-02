Gophers

Georgia prep cornerback Chance Payne commits to Gophers football program

A three-star recruit, Chance Payne gives Minnesota 16 players in its 2026 class.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 7:29PM
Gophers players take the field before the start of a football game between the University of Minnesota Gophers and the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
The Gophers take the field before a game at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chance Payne, a three-star cornerback from Jefferson, Ga., on Monday announced on the X that he has committed to the Gophers football program as part of the team’s 2026 recruiting class.

Payne, 5-10 and 175 pounds, made his official visit this weekend during Minnesota’s first “Summer Splash” recruiting event. The Gophers offered Payne a scholarship in May, and he also had an offer from Wake Forest, plus seven Group of Five programs and a handful of FSC schools. Payne was scheduled to visit Appalachian State on June 19.

Payne is the 106th-ranked recruit in Georgia and the 96th-ranked cornerback nationally, according to recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com.

The addition of Payne gives the Gophers 16 players who have committed to their 2026 recruiting class. As of Monday afternoon, Minnesota’s class ranked 18th in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten in 247Sports’ composite rankings of major recruiting services.

