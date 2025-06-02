Georgia prep cornerback Chance Payne commits to Gophers football program

Chance Payne, a three-star cornerback from Jefferson, Ga., on Monday announced on the X that he has committed to the Gophers football program as part of the team’s 2026 recruiting class.
Payne, 5-10 and 175 pounds, made his official visit this weekend during Minnesota’s first “Summer Splash” recruiting event. The Gophers offered Payne a scholarship in May, and he also had an offer from Wake Forest, plus seven Group of Five programs and a handful of FSC schools. Payne was scheduled to visit Appalachian State on June 19.
Payne is the 106th-ranked recruit in Georgia and the 96th-ranked cornerback nationally, according to recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com.
The addition of Payne gives the Gophers 16 players who have committed to their 2026 recruiting class. As of Monday afternoon, Minnesota’s class ranked 18th in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten in 247Sports’ composite rankings of major recruiting services.