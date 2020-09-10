The family of George Floyd has launched a nonprofit foundation and will make the formal announcement Sunday during the annual National Homeless Day event in Minneapolis.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, according to a news release, will promote social change from the inside out, bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, initiate sustainable police reform and reverse racism while fighting for justice.

“We are honored to launch the George Floyd Memorial Foundation at an annual event that our brother was proud to participate in every year,” said Floyd’s sister, Bridgette Floyd, president of the foundation. “He spent his life giving back to others, and this is the best way to observe his memory and keep his legacy alive.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at 1010 Currie Av., Minneapolis.

Floyd regularly attended National Homeless Day events before his death while in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Sunday’s event, hosted by Minnesota Acts Now and the Spiritual Church of God, will feature speakers from the Floyd family along with the mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, two other local Black men who were killed during interactions with police.

“Mr. Floyd spent his time caring for people. People who didn’t have a place to stay, he helped make a way for them,” said Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church of God. “We want to hold this event to not just end homelessness, but also bring attention to systemic racism and other issues that often lead members of our community to these places in their lives.”

Several elected officials will speak at the socially-distanced outdoor event. The group also plans to serve up to 100 meals, the release said.

To donate to the foundation, go to georgefloydmemorialfoundation.org.