The Vikings, through a $5 million commitment in June from the Wilf family, announced Tuesday the first steps toward distributing “nearly $1 million” toward social justice initiatives including voter education and registration, curriculum on racism and Black history, and law enforcement and criminal justice reform.

Meredith “Mimi” Kol-Balfour, a Minneapolis Southwest graduate, was also named the first recipient of a $5,000 George Floyd Legacy Scholarship established with a $125,000 endowment by the Vikings in June.

“The scholarship in memory of George Floyd was something that we talked about as a social justice group, as a committee to kind of honor him and help the next person in line,” linebacker Anthony Barr said.

The Vikings also announced a goal of “100% of the organization registered to vote in the November election,” following in-house educational sessions with team employees, players and coaches. The team says it’ll help provide personal protective equipment for polling workers throughout Minnesota and has set up voting information for fans on its website.

A partnership with RISE, a national nonprofit co-chaired by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross aimed at eliminating racial discrimination, will lead to “a series of Critical Conversation sessions” with Minnesota high school athletic programs.

The Vikings are doubling a partnership with Everfi’s 306 Black History courses to 24 schools, up from 12 schools, to “reach thousands of students.” The team is also “increasing investment and involvement” with juvenile detention centers in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the Jeremiah Program, The Link, Page Education Foundation, and People Serving People. Continued work with All Square, a local nonprofit focused on the lives of former prisoners, will focus on the organization’s alumni fund which can go toward post-secondary education and professional pursuits.

Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf spoke with reporters Monday morning, saying he was unsure how Vikings players, who on Aug. 28 led by running back Ameer Abdullah called for the “proper” prosecution of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, would approach gamedays. The Vikings open the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We’ve been consistent in supporting our players’ right to peacefully bring awareness to issues that are important to them,” Wilf said Monday. He also pointed to the work the team’s social justice committee has done over the past three years.

“This is not something that just happened given the horrible events of the past few months,” he said. “This is something we’ve been working with for many, many years, and we are going to continue to do.”