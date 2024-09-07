Lakeville North storms back in high school football victory over Rosemount

Minneapolis Washburn 20, St. Louis Park 15: Dominic Morton has a knack for making big plays. The senior wide receiver caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Andrew Backhaus in the fourth quarter as the Millers rallied to beat the Orioles. Morton also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Orioles took a 15-14 lead on sophomore quarterback Everett Arnold’s 47-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dashon Amos in the third quarter. Arnold also scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.