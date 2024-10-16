Former Duluth East hockey coach Mike Randolph created ‘hostile’ culture, report finds

Other allegations of physical abuse and financial misdeeds weren’t substantiated, according to the report, that was considered confidential by the school district and completed in 2021. It became available legally upon the closure of a fraud case Duluth police opened following a complaint from a parent of a former East player. Duluth police referred its investigation to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Randolph upon completion of that investigation.