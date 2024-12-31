Minnesota’s ‘First Day’ hikes offer a fresh way to start the new year

Three Rivers Park District in the metro also offers First Day hikes, though it has modified its plans for New Year’s Day snowshoe hikes because of the lack of snow. One outing, along the Mississippi River, will explore hidden trails and frozen wetlands and look for signs of animals. “A good snowshoe or hike on New Year’s Day is a great tradition,” said Three Rivers spokesperson Tom Knisely. “We’ve just made it past the darkest days of winter, people are hopeful for the new year and many are looking to turn over a new leaf and be more active.” The hike goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m.