Ex-assistant testifies Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted her and used violence to get his way

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' former personal assistant testified Thursday that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her, threw her into a swimming pool, dumped a bucket of ice on her head and slammed her arm into a door during a torturous eight-year tenure.
The woman, testifying at Combs' sex trafficking trial under the pseudonym ''Mia," has alleged that he put his hand up her dress, forced her to perform oral sex and climbed into her bed to have sex with her against her will. She touched on the allegations briefly at the start of her testimony and was expected to discuss them in detail as her questioning continued.
Mia, speaking slow and haltingly at times, portrayed Combs as a brutal, controlling taskmaster who put his own needs and desires above the health and wellbeing of his staff and loved ones. She said Combs berated her for mistakes, even ones made by other employees, and loaded her up with so many tasks she didn't sleep for days.
''It was chaotic. It was toxic,'' said Mia, who worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017 and co-founded the Revolt Films studio with him. ''It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low.''
Asked what determined how her days would unfold, Mia said: ''Puff's mood," using one of his many nicknames.
Mia said Combs' employees were always on edge because his mood could ''change in a split second'' causing everything to go from ''happy to chaotic.''
Mia's testimony echoed that of prior prosecution witnesses, including several of Combs' other personal assistants and his longtime girlfriend Cassie, who saw him as demanding, mercurial and prone to violence. She is the second of three women to testify about alleged sexual abuse by Combs.
Cassie, an R&B singer whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, spoke for four days during the trial's first week of testimony, telling jurors Combs subjected her to hundreds of "freak-offs'' — drug-fueled marathons in which she said she engaged in sex acts with male sex workers while Combs watched, filmed and coached them.