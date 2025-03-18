Even in Duluth, winter isn’t what it used to be

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There is no bad weather, only bad clothing. Minnesota’s unofficial state motto holds deep wisdom and abiding truths that have carried its citizens through generations. But as Mike Creger lounged on the deck in his Duluth backyard on a 40-degree day in late January, it occurred to him that, while the phrase still holds meaning, the particulars may be a touch … different.
Time was, a body could trust that many layers of good, thick clothing would make it possible to enjoy biting cold and heavy snow. Anyone who was miserable in winter simply wasn’t trying hard enough. But now, the wool is too heavy and this new bad weather is just too damn pleasant. Duluth, a city once known for hard winters that build strong character, is shifting toward a warmer, rainier climate. The environment is making space for a floppier sort of personality — so much so that the city has been labeled a “climate refuge” for out-of-staters seeking homes less likely to fry in the heat or flood with rising sea levels.
The kind of climate change Duluth is experiencing may be less physically risky than, say, Florida or Texas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t psychological impacts. “It’s been a year since I could go cross-country [skiing], and it’s a little depressing,” Creger said. The cold and ice weren’t just weather here. They were familiar neighbors. Getting outside and enjoying them was part of the local sense of self. A warmer, wetter Duluth may look great to Californians. But to paraphrase a different bit of timeless wisdom: What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but loseth his snow?
Duluth isn’t the only Minnesota city suffering through a string of disappointing winters, of course. When the nonprofit Climate Central published its most recent list of cities whose winters have warmed the most since 1970, both Minneapolis and Duluth made the top 20 — and Mankato wasn’t far behind. But Duluth started out from a different place, at least reputationally. When Creger moved up from southern Minnesota 15 years ago, people thought he was crazy. Even within the state there’s an understanding that Duluth weather is built different.
Likewise, while all Minnesotans hold a certain amount of pride in our ability to play outdoors even in the depths of winter, Duluthians were maybe just a little more smug. It’s one thing to walk from your house out onto a frozen Bde Maka Ska. It’s another thing entirely to meander across a parking lot and out onto the frozen waters of the largest freshwater lake in the world. This is ice that feels less like a solid surface and more like a living beast.
So it’s no surprise Duluthians have taken our recent spate of nice-yet-existentially-horrifying winters a little hard. Back in the 1970s, average winter temperatures in Duluth were often in the single digits. In 2023, the average winter temp was 15.86. In 2024, it was 24.75. “Last year for all intents and purposes we had no snow,” said Jay Austin, another longtime Duluth resident, who lives near the Chester Bowl ski trails that have spent more time as walking paths in recent years. “There’s a psychic toll to looking out the window in the middle of January and seeing my awful lawn,” he said.