Sheletta: In grieving Melissa Hortman, let’s show our gratitude to Minnesota’s public servants

Public service may look glamorous, but it’s drudgery — and our leaders need our support more than ever. Let’s give it at every opportunity.
Heads bowed over flickering candles. Unwiped tears rolling down faces. Prayers whispered.
During the vigil at the State Capitol for House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, mourners made a memorial of flowers, photographs and handwritten notes.
As hundreds of us paid our respects, we shared personal stories about how Melissa had helped us in some way and made a positive impact on our lives.
Every year, I host Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Capitol, bringing hundreds of business owners from across the state to meet with legislators to lobby for their businesses. And every year, I could count on Melissa to not only speak at the rally but also meet one-on-one with founders to help them find state resources so they could take their companies from just surviving to thriving.
This year, Melissa was upset that she couldn’t be there because on the day it was held, House DFLers were boycotting the legislative session over a leadership dispute with Republicans.