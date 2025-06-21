Sheletta: In grieving Melissa Hortman, let’s show our gratitude to Minnesota’s public servants

My fellow Minnesotans, after the week we just had, ask not what your legislator can do for you, ask what you can do for your legislator. Let’s inundate their email inboxes with Minnesota Nice notes. Let’s write them so many supportive letters that the Capitol mailroom staff has to work overtime to get them all delivered. Let’s place so many kind calls to their offices that we jam up the phone lines. Whether it’s your county commissioner or your school board member, council woman or mayor, I challenge you to press past partisan politics and send a shoutout to your elected leaders.