Brehm: Can anything good come from one of Minnesota’s darkest days?

We Republicans have played no insubstantial role in the modern decay of public discourse. President Donald Trump often goes way too far, and many of us now in the GOP just shrug it off. Shame on us. How he speaks matters a lot, and we should demand better from the leader of the party of Lincoln, and of other senior members of it, too. Take Utah Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee’s abominable tweets this past week making light of the shootings here. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., was right to take him to the woodshed on that, and her Republican colleagues should, too. I’ll admit that my own X account would do well to keep things a little lighter. Republicans have a lot going for us when it comes to policy substance, and we should defend our rock-solid conservative principles to the hilt, but we need a softer tone.