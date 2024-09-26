Duluth manuscript museum has old, obscure documents. Then there is the historical loot tucked into the walls.

Karpeles bought an old Duluth church in the 1990s, adding a museum in the city where he was raised and where his parents still lived. Thirty years later, the space off of downtown and a block from a main thoroughfare retains its quiet, churchlike interior, from its rounded stained-glass windows to its balcony to its pews angled toward a piano. The museum doesn’t quite rank among Duluth’s more high-traffic attractions, but it has its niche — including visitors from local hospitals, locals with an eye on the quarterly rotating exhibits and, according to the guest book, people from as far away as New Zealand.