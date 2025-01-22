Don’t balance the state budget by targeting those who are most vulnerable

There are, of course, inefficiencies in the system. We were denied support initially because an assessor wrote the word “mild” instead of “severe,” forcing us to spend a year documenting how disabled our son really is — to tell people about his “worst day,” a dehumanizing experience and one I deeply resent being forced into. Now with a waiver, we have to re-prove Nico’s disabilities every year, filling out piles of paperwork (all actual paper forms — there’s no online “refill information from last year” option) and go through multiple visits in our home. These cost time and money. Nico has Down syndrome. It’s in every cell in his body. It’s not going away. We are given an annual budget, but have to use some of our budget to hire a third party to write our budget plan to send it back to the state (actually a private contractor) who approves it and then it goes to yet another private company that provides fiscal administration, but gets to charge for the service. I’ve never understood why the state couldn’t just do this all internally, but recognize that there are no short-term savings to be gained here. The system is messy and streamlining it is a long-term project that absolutely should take priority.