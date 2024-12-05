A: That’s an excellent question and the answer falls into the “It depends” category. We hear birds singing loudly in the spring, but each species is communicating with others of their kind, to court a mate or establish a territory. A territory may include several different bird species, if they’re not in competition for food and other resources, so a robin’s “stay away” song won’t discourage a cardinal, for example. Birds do listen if one species gives its alarm call when a predator is around: My backyard clears instantly when a chickadee gives its soft alarm note, for example, and blue jays can have the same effect on multiple bird species (even though the jays often are “crying wolf”). Birds know which songs and calls to filter out, and which to really pay attention to. Some birds chatter a lot when they’re foraging through a woodland or a field, and this can attract other birds interested in the same diet. You see this with chatty chickadees attracting warblers, woodpeckers, brown creepers and other birds to form a brief foraging flock.