Demanding loyalty over expertise in our federal civil service is bad for Minnesotans

Among my priorities as an appointee at the department, I developed and released guidance on the ethical and equitable use of artificial intelligence in educational settings. This urgent work was impossible without the deep technical and legal knowledge that civil servants from the Office of Educational Technology, Office of the General Counsel and Office of Civil Rights maintain. Other civil-servant colleagues I know use their skills to equip school leaders to improve safety and emergency preparedness through technical assistance. They help parents or guardians understand their rights related to a child’s education records and privacy. They simplify grant processes and get approved funding into districts and states faster and more efficiently.