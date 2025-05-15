Dealing with a toxic workplace? Talk about it, write it up and if all else fails, leave it behind

NEW YORK — One week into a new job, Lisa Grouette discovered something missing come Sunday night: the sinking feeling of dread she used to experience before going to work every Monday.
Groutte spent 10 years at an insurance agency with a boss whom she alleges screamed at her, slammed his hands on the desk, insulted her appearance and punched things. He falsely accused her of taking money and threatened to withhold an employment recommendation if she quit, she says.
Fearing she wouldn't land another job if she left the toxic workplace, she stayed. ''It was this implied, ‘You're stuck,'" Grouette, 48, recalled.
But eventually, she found a way out. When a full-time job opened up at a newspaper where she worked a part-time photography job, she resigned from the insurance agency. The new position paid $400 less per month, but Grouette reduced her expenses to make it work.
''You can't put a price tag on it,'' she said. "It was the best 400 bucks a month I've ever spent, worth every penny. I was a little tight at first, but it didn't matter because I was happy.''
Growing intolerance of toxic behavior
As mental health awareness increases, so are conversations about about what constitutes unhealthy behavior and the kinds of treatment people will not — or should not — tolerate for a steady paycheck.
''We're developing language now around things like toxic workplaces,'' said Jennifer Tosti-Kharas, a professor of organizational behavior at Babson College in Massachusetts.