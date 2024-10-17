Crystal Gayle talks about ‘Brown Eyes,’ her sister Loretta Lynn and her floor-length hair

“I wash it in the shower, let it dry, if I’m not performing, it’s [worn] up a lot because it does get caught in everything,” explained Gayle, 73, noting her hair is now shorter, somewhere between her knees and ankles. “I’m lucky to have healthy hair. I always attribute it to my American Indian blood, Cherokee. All the girls in our family, they could have long hair to the ground if they wanted to but I was the only one crazy enough to do it. It is a lot of upkeep. Once you get into the rhythm of it, it’s OK.”