Critics say Duluth judicial candidate fought improvements to domestic violence work as city attorney

Victim advocates typically communicate with victims of crime — largely domestic violence — and guide them through the legal process. At the time, it had been several years since the City Attorney’s Office had someone in that role. Holtberg said it was unusual for a city the size of Duluth, typically with high domestic violence caseloads, to be without one, especially considering it is where the Duluth Model, an internationally known victim-centered method for domestic assault response, originated.