Counterpoint: We have everything we need but the resolve to act to help troubled young people

The time has come to build our own facility instead of relying on outside providers. There is space in the Juvenile Detention Center on upper floors. There were empty cottages at the County Home School that could have been used. There is empty downtown and suburban office space post-COVID. The Minnesota Department of Human Services has one of the largest budgets in the state. The state must make this a priority and pay a living wage to professionals trained to do this work. Psychologists with doctoral degrees are being turned out by the University of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas and other institutions. We have the requisite staffing if we can pay those people. Many of the kids have serious trauma and mental health issues that need sophisticated treatment.