U.S. Rep. Angie Craig: Minnesotans, if your representative won’t show up, I will

Instead, the administration has imposed sweeping tariffs and started a trade war that has jacked up prices, cost hundreds of jobs in Minnesota and decimated retirement accounts. With the help of unelected billionaire Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), they’ve taken a sledgehammer to our federal agencies, laying off veterans, public health employees and FSA loan officers and jeopardizing the critical services Minnesotans rely on. They’ve frozen federal funding for local police departments, rural development programs and nonprofits. They’ve shuttered USAID and defunded the Department of Education, and now they’re targeting massive cuts to the Social Security Administration to strip Minnesotans of their hard-earned benefits.