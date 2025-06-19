Opinion: What I took from Tuesday’s vigil for Melissa Hortman at the Minnesota State Capitol

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
We gathered on the Minnesota State Capitol steps because there were no words left.
Not for the grief. Not for the injustice. Not for the silence that wrapped around Minnesota this week and refused to be ignored. It was a silence that said everything, a silence that stretched beyond the crowd, beyond the candles, beyond the boundaries of the city. It moved through us like a wave and echoed into all corners of our state.
Hundreds came. Teachers. Elders. Students. Families. And leaders: The governor, the first lady, the attorney general, state legislators and members of Congress. People showed up who are used to having their words recorded, debated and dissected. But in this moment, none of us were speaking. We were listening. Watching. Mourning.
Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and her husband, Mark, are gone. And we had come to bear witness.
There is something sacred about gathering like this. In a time when so much of public life feels loud and cruel and performative, the stillness of a vigil feels radical. It is one of the few spaces left where grief is allowed to be both public and personal. Where we do not scroll past heartbreak or reframe it to fit a narrative. We simply sit with it. Together.
And yet, the vigil was not just about loss. At least not for me. As I looked out at the rows of quiet faces, at the flickering lights held up by children and grandparents and neighbors and colleagues, I felt something else.