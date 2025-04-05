Opinion: Are Republican legislators obligated to interact with voters who disagree with them?

All this could be protective coloring to continue to earn her endorsement from Trump, an endorsement that no doubt helped her win her seat in 2020 over the 30-year incumbent. It could be that she seems to interact only with constituents espousing Trump’s political moves and rhetoric and that she feels her support of Trump’s administration is what they want to hear from their legislator. It could be she buys everything the Trump administration says and does. But the bottom line is that she was elected to represent her constituents — all her constituents — and time after time she only connects with those supporting this administration’s approach.