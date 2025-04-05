Opinion: Are Republican legislators obligated to interact with voters who disagree with them?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
What do constituents have a right to expect from their elected officials?
And how have those expectations — and the reality — changed over the years for American voters?
Today we live in an increasingly fragmented country as Republican legislators have supported controversial moves of the Trump administration.
Now, reality is setting in for many constituents who voted Republican but aren’t on board for trade wars, cutting Medicaid, cutting staff at many governmental agencies or cutting funding for public assistance and research projects. They want to ask their elected officials why they voted as they have and to justify their actions.
But often, today’s Republican legislators aren’t available for interaction. They don’t respond to letters, texts, emails or phone calls. Increasingly of late, they don’t hold in-person town hall meetings. They’re using the playbook outlined by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the House GOP campaign arm, who both advised no more town hall meetings after angry voters heckled and argued with legislators at town halls earlier this year.
So it has been with Seventh District Rep. Michelle Fischbach, who represents the large, mostly rural district running along Minnesota’s north-to-south border. I live on the eastern edge of this district. About the only contact I have with her is at election time when she sends out postcards touting her stands on the issues of the moment.