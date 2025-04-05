Opinion: George Floyd murder: The uprising, five years on

And all of us — whether inside institutions or outside of them — have done this work under a kind of scrutiny that rarely leaves room for nuance or compassion. We have been told we are too loud, too divisive, too visible. At the same time we have been expected to be the first to show up, the last to leave, and the ones who never fall apart. We do this work out of love. But love does not shield us from exhaustion. And leadership — especially for Black women — is not a spotlight; it’s often a searchlight. One that exposes rather than protects. One that asks us to stand open and vulnerable in the face of criticism, even from those we consider our own.