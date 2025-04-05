Opinion: George Floyd murder: The uprising, five years on

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In the spring of 2020, the world turned to Minneapolis as George Floyd was murdered on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S.
People gathered at that intersection with candles, flowers, cardboard signs and prayers. They cried, marched and stood vigil in the face of overwhelming grief and rage. The city became both a ground zero and a guiding light — a place where mourning transformed into movement, where neighbors became organizers and where impossible questions demanded bold answers.
This week, the documentary film “The People’s Way” premieres in Minneapolis at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. The film follows our work — as three Black women organizers, leaders and caretakers of this movement — and is one of many reflections emerging as we reach the five-year mark since George Floyd’s murder. We offer the words in this commentary alongside the film, to ground the story in the ongoing struggle we remain committed to.
Five years later, we are no longer in a moment. We are deep in a movement — and we are being tested.
Movements are not made only of marches. They are made of memory, labor and leaders who step forward not because they are asked, but because something inside them won’t let them look away.
In this city, Black women have carried so much of the weight of this movement. We know, because we have lived it.