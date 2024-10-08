Counterpoint: The case for choosing a Trump-Vance administration

I am a suburban father, husband, former small-business owner, coach and lifelong Minnesotan. I am like many of you — a parent who just wants a good life for his family and someday a better life for his children. I want schools where kids excel, not just get by. I want streets where kids can play safe and not be afraid to go out after dark. I don’t want the government tell me how to raise my family, and I don’t want to care about my neighbor’s (or a pop singer’s) political views. I, like many of you, just want things to be … normal.