These two examples are illustrative of the result of ineffective supervision and disciplinary action by senior management of the organization. They are also illustrative of the difficulty in attempting to impose control of law enforcement officers from sources that are external from the CLEO. If an officer has the audacity to tell a judge, in open court, that he doesn’t need to do what she tells him to, why would he obey legislation with which he disagrees? And, equally significant, if officers are not held accountable for exhibiting poor judgment and tactics in the “routine” execution of their duties, then the potential for tragic outcomes is dramatically increased when they encounter truly “high-risk and high-pressure situations.”