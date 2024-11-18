Counterpoint: I tried returning my carts and all I got was this lousy city

It‘s more dangerous to bring a cart back to Har Mar Mall than it is to bring a cart to the bus stop, which is why only a 26-year-old resident like me ever attempts to do so, even though people going from the bus stop to the mall could theoretically each grab a cart on the way there. Snelling Avenue has a turn-lane separation on the Har Mar side of the intersection, but doesn’t have separation on the A Line side. Cars go fast on Snelling, and the right turn has no arrow on the A Line side. So cars taking a right turn onto Snelling need to move fast to merge, I would argue faster than is safe, especially with the huge forward blind spots on modern cars.