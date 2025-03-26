Counterpoint: A perspective different from Jan Malcolm’s on Minnesota’s COVID-19 response

By now the entire nation is familiar with Walz’s constant estrangement from truth. This was on full display during the epidemic as he frequently twisted data and “misstated” facts. A particularly striking example was after a day in which Minnesota experienced a high number of deaths; the governor demonized the unvaccinated and said that not a single one of the deaths was among the vaccinated. This was false; in fact, almost half the deaths that day were among the vaccinated. The governor must have known it was false. I am a strong supporter and defender of vaccines, but respiratory-virus vaccines have notoriously weak effectiveness, and the governor’s constant erroneous statements regarding effectiveness were a major contributor to public mistrust, which lingers particularly toward vaccines in general.