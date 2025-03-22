The COVID response, five years on: A reflection

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
How does COVID look to us now, five years after its arrival? I had the challenge and privilege of serving as Minnesota’s health commissioner during the first three years of the pandemic response and have had time since to reflect on it. The view from five years on is decidedly mixed.
Since early on, perspectives on the pandemic have varied depending on one’s own experiences. If no one you knew or loved died, or had to be hospitalized, or even had a pretty rough bout, you might think COVID’s severity was exaggerated and the response was disproportionate. You might still be angry if you lost your business, saw your kids struggling, or couldn’t visit a loved one in a hospital or long-term care facility.
On the other hand, if you or a loved one had a severe case or still suffers with life-changing long COVID, or were among the estimated 20 million people who died worldwide — including over a million Americans and almost 17,000 Minnesotans so far — your grief may be joined by outrage that others didn’t seem to take COVID seriously enough.
And then there was the politicization of a pandemic that we might have hoped would bring us together. It seems that the divide in our perspectives has only deepened with time. That does not bode well for our healing as a community, nor for our preparedness to meet future threats.
•••
It’s worth recapping how much we learned about this novel virus and how quickly. At the beginning we watched the number of cases explode and hospitals become overwhelmed in places like New York City. We knew very little about a virus to which we were all vulnerable — how dangerous it was, how it spread and how easily it would move through a population. There were no validated treatments beyond comfort care. The only tools we had were those used for other infectious diseases — trying to slow the spread through measures like masking, social distancing, isolation and quarantine, contact tracing, and business and school closures.