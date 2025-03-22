The COVID response, five years on: A reflection

I’m often asked what I wish we had done differently. Honestly, I still have more questions than answers. I think digging into these would be important to help us be better prepared for the next pandemic: What have we learned about the relative effectiveness of specific mitigation measures under specific conditions? Could we have pivoted earlier to a more targeted response? Could we have safely returned to in-person learning in schools more quickly, and what would have been needed for that to work? How could we better protect vulnerable people, including those in hospitals and long-term care, without the serious harms produced by isolation? How should we clarify the respective roles of private health care systems and public health agencies in different aspects of the response?