Under the playoff format, the four highest-ranked conference champions receive first-round byes into the quarterfinals, and this week those four are No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten), No. 3 Texas (SEC), No. 6 BYU (Big 12) and No. 9 (Miami). Another spot is reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Five champion, and that projects to be Boise State of the Mountain West. That leaves seven at-large spots, and this week those advancing are No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss.