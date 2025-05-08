Meet Minnesota’s top 10 rising recruits in boys hoops

High Schools

Meet Minnesota’s rising recruits in boys basketball

Here are 10 Minnesota boys basketball players on the rise in the spring AAU season.

By Marcus Fuller and

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 7:00PM
From left to right: Nolen Anderson, Wayzata/D1 Minnesota; Lucas Gustafson, Mankato East High/Minnesota Fury; and Talan Witt, Alexandria/Minnesota Comets. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Spring AAU basketball started almost immediately after Minnesota’s high school season ended in March, and college coaches have been preparing to recruit the Class of 2026 and younger players.

It’s been five weeks since the start of the spring/summer AAU season, which is enough time to establish a list of the top 10 fastest-rising boys basketball recruits this offseason.

Prep Hoops national analyst Ryan James and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller dive in to the players taking their recruiting profile to another level (listed alphabetically):

Nolen Anderson, Wayzata/D1 Minnesota

6-7 / 2026 / Forward

Ryan James says: A 6-7 forward that can stretch the court, Anderson was a leading scorer for Wayzata last season. We began to see more agility and explosion to the rim in his game this winter. More high-major Division I programs started to ask about him. Through four spring events against the best competition anybody in Minnesota will see, Anderson has been a go-to scorer for D1 Minnesota’s top 17U AAU team.

Marcus Fuller says: With a half-dozen D-I offers in hand by midseason, Anderson finished the prep season strong with a 24-point performance in the Class 4A state championship win against No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.

Max Beeninga, Wayzata/Minnesota Fury

6-2 / 2027 / Guard

James: Beeninga. Basketball. Wayzata. Dragons. These are four words that have worked magic together. Johnny, Jacob, Eddie and now, Max. The Beeninga brothers all had success at Wayzata. Minnesota Fury Zurn is off to a tremendous start and leading as a scorer and passer is Beeninga.

Fuller: Expectations to play college basketball like his brothers probably will follow Beeninga for the rest of his prep career. His AAU performance this spring puts him on a promising trajectory.

Owen Brezinski, Lakeville North/Minnesota Fury

6-4 / 2027 / Forward

James: Brezinski’s persistence on the glass and effort running the floor in transition first caught my eye. His agile frame also earned him a higher level prospect status. I’ve watched him help his AAU team win with three-point shooting and overall hustle.

Fuller: Lakeville North has produced several D-I prospects, most notably players who went to Wisconsin (Nate Reuvers, Tyler Wahl, Nolen Winter, Jack Robison). Brezinski seems to be the next one up as a college prospect but not at that level just yet.

Lucas Gustafson, Mankato East High/Minnesota Fury

6-1 / 2026 / Point guard

James: Gustafson waited his turn. He played with senior Brogan Madson in high school and Wayzata junior Issac Olmstead last year in AAU. Now Gustafson has his chance to be the main playmaker. He’s one of the best shooters in his class with his blend of a quick release, range, confidence and intelligence using screens and reading the defense.

Fuller: Gustafson will have some big shoes to fill at Mankato East. Madson was the program’s all-time scoring leader and committed to Division II Sioux Falls. But it will help Gustafson adopt that leadership role first on a solid Fury AAU team.

King James, Hiawatha Collegiate High School/Minneapolis Central 16U

6-6 / 2027 / Forward

James: King James recently earned national attention because of his name and a highlight video on social media. More than just flash, though, King put up 16 points and 12 rebounds a game for Hiawatha Collegiate. He’s been a physical finisher and rebounds in bulk in AAU as well.

Fuller: How can you not be intrigued by a player who immediately makes you think of LeBron James not just by name but part of his game as well. He’s possibly the best rebounder in the state, and his powerful dunks would make the NBA’s King proud.

Ethan Martin, Belle Plaine/Minnesota Swish

6-5 / 2026 / Forward

James: After scoring 23 points a game as a junior for Belle Plaine, Martin is doing nearly the same in AAU competing against high-level local competition. Martin’s face-up game and his ability to use his right or left hand finishing in small windows have made him one of the toughest Minnesotans to defend.

Fuller: Martin exploded for 41 points twice during the high school season against St. Paul Harding and St. Peter. Opposing AAU teams never stood a chance on defense.

Stephen McGee V, Greenway High/Minnesota Comets

6-10 / 2026 / Big

James: McGee adapted to the Comets style and is turning into a potential D-I prospect. He’s raw but can be a defensive nightmare for opponents because of his length and outstanding agility. When asked to be active off the ball, he has success catching and dunking in the paint.

Fuller: In watching D1 Minnesota’s top team last year, I remember thinking McGee was overshadowed. He played behind Faribault big man Ryan Kreager, who was a more productive post. Now he has a chance to shine on his own with the Comets.

Waleed Muhammad, Breck/Minnesota Select

6-2 / 2027 / Guard

James: As a freshman, Muhammad helped Breck win a state title off the bench. He moved into a starting role and averaged nine points on a state tournament team. Playing for Minnesota Select 16U, his quick first step and bouncy jumper makes him a go-to scorer.

Fuller: Breck’s recent history produced D-I guards like Daniel Freitag (Wisconsin and Buffalo) and Miles Newton (Northeastern). Muhammad could be the next in line to be a college-level player.

Kobbe Willis, Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Minnesota Heat

6-3 / 2026 / Guard

James: BSM had three outstanding seniors this year (Jalen Wilson, Jaleel Donley, T.J. Stuttley) but Willis helped add depth. Now in AAU, he’s Minnesota Heat’s go-to guy. He can attack off the dribble and has opened eyes with a developing shooting touch.

Fuller: Credit goes to former Gophers player and BSM coach Damian Johnson for developing and being patient with a budding talent such as Willis. Too many kids don’t wait their turn and transfer if they don’t start right away.

Talan Witt, Alexandria/Minnesota Comets

6-1 / 2026 / Guard

James: Witt earned a reputation shooting 45% on three-pointers for a state championship team. He benefited this winter from a loaded roster, leaving him with lots of open looks. This spring, Witt emerged as an explosive athlete, too. A good D-III prospect a year ago, Witt’s now is a talent that I fully expect to earn D-II opportunities.

Fuller: Witt played with the state’s No. 1 senior Chase Thompson in high school. Even his cousin, Mason, often drew more attention this past season. But Talan finished strong with 16 points and seven rebounds in the state title game vs. Mankato East.

This article was published via a new partnership between Prep Network and the Minnesota Star Tribune. Please read more about this partnership here.

about the writers

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ryan James

Prep Network, Special to the Star Tribune

