Meet Minnesota’s top 10 rising recruits in boys hoops

Spring AAU basketball started almost immediately after Minnesota’s high school season ended in March, and college coaches have been preparing to recruit the Class of 2026 and younger players.
It’s been five weeks since the start of the spring/summer AAU season, which is enough time to establish a list of the top 10 fastest-rising boys basketball recruits this offseason.
Prep Hoops national analyst Ryan James and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller dive in to the players taking their recruiting profile to another level (listed alphabetically):
Nolen Anderson, Wayzata/D1 Minnesota
6-7 / 2026 / Forward
Ryan James says: A 6-7 forward that can stretch the court, Anderson was a leading scorer for Wayzata last season. We began to see more agility and explosion to the rim in his game this winter. More high-major Division I programs started to ask about him. Through four spring events against the best competition anybody in Minnesota will see, Anderson has been a go-to scorer for D1 Minnesota’s top 17U AAU team.
Marcus Fuller says: With a half-dozen D-I offers in hand by midseason, Anderson finished the prep season strong with a 24-point performance in the Class 4A state championship win against No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.
Max Beeninga, Wayzata/Minnesota Fury