Brooks: When an Isanti wedding venue left a young couple out in the cold, friends and strangers saved the big day

The difference between a dream wedding and a wedding nightmare may come down to which parts of the story you retell to your children and grandchildren. The Lynches have a story about resilience and perseverance and a beautiful wedding day. They’ll have stories to tell about the the alpacas and pranks the guests pulled at the reception and the way the wedding DJ rickrolled an entire dance floor. If the grandchildren ask about the time they planned two weddings in the space of one, they’ll have more stories to tell about the myriad of people who stepped up to help them, than the two business owners who didn’t.