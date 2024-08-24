What to look for when choosing a financial adviser to help manage your money

You might hear advertisements for “fiduciary advisers” who profess they have your best interests at heart. However comforting this might sound, this claim doesn’t mean their advice is conflict-free. Paying for financial planning and investment advice as a percent of your liquid assets is usually not a good idea. Yes, they make more if you make more, but they also make money if you lose money and make increasingly more money every year for what is likely the same amount of work as your account grows. That is why I recommend you look for an investment adviser willing to work on an hourly or retainer fee basis, like you pay your accountant or attorney. “Flat-fee” investment advisers are hard to find, primarily because this business model isn’t as lucrative, but they are out there and worth the search. To locate one in your area, try searching these websites: xyplanningnetwork.com and garrettplanningnetwork.com.