Jazz giant Charles Lloyd talks about Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys and sweeping DownBeat’s 2024 awards

A: Larry Grenadier and I have been playing together since I recorded “The Water Is Wide” in 1999. He is one of the most gifted bassists on the planet at this time. The great Eric Harland is on drums; he has been with me for 22 years. I first heard Eric a few months after Billy Higgins died — it was in the aftermath of 9/11. I have always felt that Master Higgins sent Eric to me from the other side. … It is a deep connection. The newest member of this formation is pianist Aaron Parks. We have played together several times over the past 10 years and it is always a joy to make music together.