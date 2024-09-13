Charges: Teens ‘ransack’ Edina Panda Express, steal three drug safes from Twin Cities Orthopedics

In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, Edina police responded to a phone call of suspicious activity in the 4200 block of Valley View Road. They found three men and one woman trying to break into cars. While searching Schopper and the two male teenagers, they found all three in possession of fentanyl citrate, Dilaudid and Midazolam. They also found black ski masks, headlamps, flashlights, two Apple iPads with stickers on the back indicating they belonged to a medical facility, three pried open safes and a narcotics log for TCO Crosstown Surgery.