Cam Talbot will be back in net for the Wild Friday against the Kings at Xcel Energy Center in the team's return home from a successful five-game road trip.

This will be Talbot's first start since clearing the NHL's COVID protocols last week.

Backup Kaapo Kahkonen handled every game on the recent trip, helping the Wild go on a 4-1 run.

Talbot last played Feb.2, a 2-1 loss at Colorado in which he made 29 saves.

"It's his turn to go," coach Dean Evason said.

That'll be the only lineup change for the Wild, as forward Marcus Johansson remains out with an upper-body injury.

The last time the Wild and Kings faced off was the Wild's first game back from a COVID-19 shutdown, a 4-0 loss Feb.16 in Los Angeles.

Not only has the Wild improved since then, getting its roster healthy and scoring 20 goals during its season-long four-game win streak, but the Kings are rolling, too.

They've won six in a row.

"Trip's over," Evason said. "Yeah, we had a good road trip. So what? It's behind us. We talked to the group this morning already about the drop of the puck tonight. For whatever reason, the first game back after a road trip there seems to be a lull. If coaches could figure it out, we'd know why. If players could figure it out, it would never happen.

"We've challenged the guys to get ready when they get here – not after warm-up, not after the first period [but] when that puck's dropped. We've talked, and they're going to talk about being prepared to play as soon as that puck is dropped."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Kevin Fiala

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Foligno

Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

3: Goals or more from the Wild in 11 of its 16 games this season.

.920: Save percentage for Talbot through six games.

6: Points for rookie Kirill Kaprizov during a three-game point streak.

3-3: Record for the Wild at home.

4: Points for winger Jordan Greenway against the Kings already this season.

About the Kings:

Not only have the Kings won a season-high six straight games, but they're also on a seven-game point streak. Los Angeles has been winning close games, with its most recent victory a 1-0 decision over St. Louis on Wednesday. But the team has also cruised by its opponents during this run – with 4-0 and 3-0 wins also included on the streak. Most of the Kings' recent success has come on the road. Overall, the Kings are 6-4 away from Staples Center this season.