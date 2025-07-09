The late, great Jim Short became the wrestling coach at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights in 1970. He created a dynasty, including four sons who totaled seven individual state championships, and with wife Pat doing everything possible to assist the program.
The Shorts made such a mark on the sport that, in 2013, the family received the National Wrestling Alliance’s Legacy Award. By then, son Will had taken the head coaching reins and the championships continued.
Starting with a first in 1987, the Spartans have 17 state team titles. Which brought up this question for Will Short on Tuesday:
“How did the Simley/Short wrestling dynasty miss out on Michael Busch, a muscular young athlete now creating a long-ball buzz with the Chicago Cubs? Do you not capture those lads before their hearts and minds are lost to other sports?”
Short laughed slightly and said: “Our theory is that as soon as a young person can go to the bathroom by himself, we try to get him on the mat. And we hope to have them hooked by 5, 6 or 7.”
Which does not lessen the pride that Short and Simley feel over Busch, a quarterback in football, a hockey standout, and then such a hitter in baseball that he became a big-time college recruit.
“I can claim to have been Michael’s baseball coach,” Short said. ”My claim is that I coached him at ages 8, 9 and 10. All those kids baseball teams, they have that one kid who is focused on every pitch, every ball in the field. That was Michael.
“He played with my son Jake, and Michael always played ‘up’ … with the 10s and then the 12s.