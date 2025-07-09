Bloomington sets aside aesthetic objections, loosens rules for electronic billboards

Electronic signs in Edina must display a digital ad for at least 60 minutes before cycling to the next one. In Eden Prairie, it’s 20 minutes. In St. Paul, 12 seconds. And last week, Bloomington decided eight seconds is long enough.
The south metro suburb shortened its required display time, despite objections from the city’s Planning Commission, after weighing concerns over visual clutter and safety, along with a request from Clear Channel, which owns all four billboards in the city.
“Because we only have four billboards, I’m not as concerned about the aesthetic issues,” Council Member Jenna Carter said before the vote. “I have some concerns about the timing, but again, because we only have four ... overall I can support these changes.”
The standards for “dwell time,” industry-speak for the length of time an ad must be displayed, vary in Minnesota, with local governments setting the standard for signs inside their borders. For the companies that own the billboards, cycling ads more quickly means more money. For drivers along the roads, it’s unclear what interval is safest.
“Studies do show these sign types can add to driver distraction, but it’s in the realm of milliseconds, not seconds,” Bloomington Planning Manager Nick Johnson said. “That’s where it becomes more inconclusive in terms of the impacts on traffic safety.”
The move makes it more appealing for Clear Channel to convert the signs — all along interstates 494 or 35W — from static to digital.
At the City Planning Commission meeting, Matthew Weiland, Clear Channel’s local vice president of real estate and public affairs, said the move to shorten dwell time was in line with other cities and that digital billboards would add visual interest to Bloomington. Weiland did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
“We think our digitals provide a modernized, updated look,” he said at the meeting.