Which Minnesota industries will benefit from the federal budget act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In Warroad, executives at Marvin are still studying the provisions of the federal budget bill passed by Congress last week.
The window and door manufacturer last month expanded with a new 400,000-square-foot plant in Kansas City and hope to hire 600 workers there by 2028. That adds to its strong base in northern Minnesota.
“While the ultimate impact this highly complex legislation might have on our business is still unknown,” Marvin President Darrin Peterson said in an email, ”we’re optimistic about changes in tax policies that could allow for increased investments in manufacturing and innovation at Marvin."
Republican messaging around the budget provisions President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4 was laser focused on the removal of tax burdens for major and minor economic players.
Like Marvin, many in Minnesota’s business community have been closely watching the various provisions. Other manufacturers like 3M also pointed to the tax provisions.
The benefits for some industries, though, will not be as friendly. Health care providers are worried about cuts to Medicaid and especially how they would affect rural hospitals.
Here’s a breakdown.
Retail
As home to Minneapolis-based Target and Richfield-based Best Buy, Minnesota’s retail sector accounts for roughly a quarter of jobs and the state’s GDP, and retailers see a mixed bag with the new tax law.