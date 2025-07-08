Twin Cities Suburbs

Edina teen is second person to die from crash while three drivers were racing in Twin Cities

All three drivers in all were going more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone before two of them crashed, according to the State Patrol.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 10:53PM
Finnian Thomas Cronin, 18, of Edina (Family submission)

A second person has died from one of two crashes that occurred last month while three drivers were street racing late at night in Eagan, officials said.

Finnian Thomas Cronin, 18, of Edina, died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul on July 1 after suffering severe injuries in one of the crashes about 11:15 p.m. on June 14, the State Patrol said in a court filing this week.

The two vehicles that crashed, a Jeep and a Honda sedan, were heading south on Hwy. 149 and “both ... crossed into the northbound lanes,” a patrol statement read. The SUV hit a light pole, while the sedan landed in a ditch, a patrol statement read.

The driver who hit the pole died soon after the crash and was identified by the patrol as Reed Robert Schultz, 19, of Savage. Cronin was a passenger in the SUV.

Jordan John Wieland, 20, of White Bear Lake, was driving the Honda that went into the ditch. The patrol said Wieland was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The patrol said it suspects he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

In a search warrant affidavit filed June 18 in law enforcement’s pursuit of permission to collect Wieland’s medical records, the patrol said:

The scene of a vehicle that crased into a light pole in Eagan on June 14, 2025. (MnDOT traffic camera)

Traffic videos and witness accounts revealed that three drivers were traveling at “speeds over 100 mph in the 45 zone, when the Jeep and the Honda lose control and go over the median into the [northbound] lanes. The Jeep strikes the semaphore pole and gets cut in half. The Honda [ends up] in the ditch.”

The filing said the third vehicle, a Dodge Durango, stopped without crashing.

“Troopers spoke to witnesses who stated the [drivers] were together and had been racing at high speeds, which led to the crash,” the affidavit read.

Wieland fled the scene and was contacted by state troopers soon afterward while he was on his way to the St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Troopers caught up to Wieland at the hospital, where he admitted not calling 911 and leaving without checking on the others in the crashed vehicles.

Wieland admitted to “driving too fast, 90 mph, drinking alcohol although under 21 years old and being a ‘dumb ass,’” the filing quoted him as saying.

Edina teen is second person to die from crash while three drivers were racing in Twin Cities

