Walz’s congressional testimony leaves Minnesota with $430k in legal bills

Minnesota taxpayers are on the hook for $430,000 in legal costs to outside lawyers who helped Gov. Tim Walz prepare for a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing where he sparred with Republicans over immigration.
The state tapped global law firm K&L Gates to prepare Walz for the June 12 congressional hearing, where he was questioned about whether Minnesota complies with federal immigration laws. On the day of the hearing, Minnesota’s budget agency sent a letter to a state legislative commission asking it to approve a $430,000 transfer from a general fund account to the governor’s office to pay for the legal services.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Walz in April requesting his testimony at the hearing in the nation’s capital. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office provided initial legal counsel before recommending outside attorneys because of “the specialized nature of the Congressional hearing,” according to the letter from Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell.
“Accordingly, the State agreed to use K&L Gates to prepare for the hearing, and to ensure that the State, administrative agencies, and the Governor were well-represented,” the letter states.
Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, said in a statement Tuesday that U.S. House Republicans “planned a political stunt on the taxpayer dime.”
“They were too busy performing for the cameras to even feign interest in hearing from Governor Walz about Minnesota’s balanced approach to immigration,” Tschann said. “What’s most frustrating is that Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber planned this spectacle knowing what it would cost and went through with it anyway.”
K&L Gates worked with the governor’s office to prepare for the congressional hearing from April 10 through mid-June, according to invoices. The governor’s office racked up some $232,000 in legal fees in May alone, at an average rate of about $516 an hour, an invoice shows.
GOP state Rep. Jim Nash questioned why the governor’s office needed an outside firm when it has its own attorneys and public relations professionals on staff. He also said Attorney General Keith Ellison, the state’s top lawyer, could have helped.