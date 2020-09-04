Brent Rooker will make his major league debut today in the Twins outfield as they play a doubleheader against Detroit, the start of a five-game series at Target Field.

Right fielder Max Kepler is going on the 10-day injured list because of a groin issue.

"With a muscle injury, even a very minor muscle injury, the last thing we're going to do is rush any of our guys back out there to play with something that could potentially get worse," manager Rocco Baldelli said. He expects Kepler to be fine after 10 days.

Rooker, 25, had 14 homers at Class AAA Rochester last season and was at the St. Paul site until today. He'll bat seventh and play left field in the opener.

Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez are sitting out the opener. Buxton will be out his second consecutive game after coming off the IL with a shoulder injury, and Arraez injured a leg in Wednesday's game.

There will be 20 games in the major leagues on Friday, including five doubleheaders, and that's the most in a single day in 46 years.

It’ll be Randy Dobnak for the Twins against Detroit’s Matthew Boyd in Game 1, which starts at 1:10 p.m. (FSN). Game 2 will follow, with both teams expected to have bullpen games. Because of the 2020 COVID-19 rules in the 60-game season, the games will be scheduled for seven innings.

Because of last week's rainout at Comerica Park, the second game today will be a Tigers' home game.

With catcher Alex Avila (back) hurting, the 29th man for the Twins today will be Willians Astudillo. The fan favorite has yet to make his season debut after starting the truncated season sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Juan Minaya, the reliever waived earlier this week, cleared waivers and was assigned to the St. Paul site.

Game 1 lineups:

TIGERS

Victor Reyes, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Canderlario, 1B

Willi Castro, SS

Christin Stewart, LF

Travis Demeritte, RF

Austin Romine, C

Isaac Paredes, 3B

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Ehire Adrianza, 2B

Brent Rooker, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

