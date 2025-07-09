Tasha Coryell's new novel mixes matchmaking and the macabre

A: I queried all these agents [for “Love Letters”]. A month before my due date, the rejections flooded in and I started crying because I was going to be pregnant forever, I was never going to get an agent. Then, I finally got a nice message from an agent who said, “Let’s talk on Wednesday.” But I went to my doctor on Monday and she said, “It’s time to induce you.” So I had to call the agent and say, “Um, would it be OK to reschedule our meeting?” But it worked out. She’s still my agent. Trying to publish a novel and trying to have a baby are both very difficult and, for me, it all happened at the same time.