Tasha Coryell's new novel mixes matchmaking and the macabre

Tasha Coryell has thought a lot about psychopaths.
“They are walking around in regular life. They’re married, they have kids, they have prestigious careers,” said Coryell, whose debut novel, “Love Letters to a Serial Killer,” came out last year and whose “Matchmaking for Psychopaths” is due this month. “Presidents. Surgeons. Pilots. Anything where there is high stress is more likely to have a higher number of psychopaths because they can tolerate that.”
Superficial charm and lack of empathy are common traits of psychopaths, a term no longer used in the health care industry. But it is used in the darkly comic “Matchmaking,” in which antihero Lexie works at a Twin Cities firm that specializes in yenta-ing for psychos. Lexie may even be a psychopath herself, since she exploits others in a book-long scheme to reclaim her ex-fiancee.
As part of her research, the graduate of Golden Valley’s Rudy Perpich Arts High School (Coryell also has a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Alabama) dived into memoirs by psychopaths. But she knows many of us throw around the term more loosely than the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders would like.
“My husband once described himself as a sociopath about Alabama football. I sometimes call myself a psychopath because I like to get up every day at 5 to go running,” said Coryell, over coffee at St. Paul’s Spyhouse.
Lexie has a grim backstory that’s gradually revealed in “Matchmaking” but is hinted at in light-hearted-but-menacing statements such as, “The one thing my parents had taught me, the single thing that I knew thanks to them, was how to dispose of body parts.”
Having done serial killers and psychopaths, Coryell and her editor are discussing how to up the ante in her next book. I spoke with her about Bravolebrities, giving birth (to babies and books) and why the “Matchmaking” acknowledgments cite her dad and brother but not her mom:
Q: I love that blending humor and romance with instability the way “Matchmaking” does underscores that romcom characters often behave psychotically. Julia Roberts, in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” is out to torch a relationship and ruin the lives of people she supposedly loves!