Watch our StribSports Live video as La Velle E. Neal III and Michael Rand break down the Twins and get you ready for a busy day at Target Field.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
Twins
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader
Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 8-7 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.
Coronavirus
Interest in golf surges across Twin Cities: 'I love the exercise'
Rounds played are up dramatically this summer at public courses across the Twin Cities as players flock to a sport that is naturally social distanced.
Twins
Acuña hits 2 HRs as surging Braves beat struggling Nats 7-1
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice, Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the struggling Washington Nationals 7-1 on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Wolves
Harrell wins Sixth Man Award to keep it with Clippers
Montrezl Harrell won the NBA's Sixth Man Award on Friday, keeping the honor for the league's top reserve with the Los Angeles Clippers for the third straight season.
Vikings
Vikings face moment of truth for evaluation methods
The team must cut its roster from 75 to 53 on Saturday, without exhibitions and joint practices to help players stand out.