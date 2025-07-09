The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Whether her hometown of Houston or her homebase of Austin claims her, Carolyn Wonderland keeps winning awards for her fiery blues-rock as evidenced on her fiery new full length “Truth Is” (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up); Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, the California combo that mixes rockabilly, Western swing and other Americana and Mexican sounds, is back (7:30 Hook & Ladder, $22-$36); Blind Melon, the “No Rain” hitmakers who took a decade to replace late singer Shannon Hoon, will play a free concert to kick off the Riverside Music series before heading to the Twin Cities for Minnesota Yacht Club (7 p.m. Mayo Park, Rochester); Rich Hinman vs Adam Levy is an instrumental group featuring the pedal steel guitarist (who’s also a professor at Berklee College of Music) and the New York guitarist (6 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$30); Wisconsin’s enduring BoDeans, who seem to play more gigs in the Twin Cities than most local bands, bring “Closer to Free” and other favorites for an outdoor show (5:30 p.m. Utepils, $50); the third annual Bastille My Heart will explore French and French-American songs with Twin Cities vocalists Prudence Johnson, Maud Hixson and Bradley Greenwald and pianist Dan Chouinard (5 p.m. Crooners, $37.89 and up); Martin Zellar, the Zamboni-loving Minnesota rocker who lives in Mexico, is back, on the rooftop of the Hewing Hotel (7-10 p.m., $30 and up).