The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, July 10
The incarnation of the New Power Generation led by Tony Mosley will revisit the Purple repertoire with special guest Brown Mark of Prince & the Revolution (8 p.m. First Avenue, $54.24 and up); Pure Prairie League, which gave us the ‘70s hit “Amie” and singer Craig Fuller and later Vince Gill, harmonize again (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $59-$79); Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves are a fiddle and banjo duo who’ve played with other folk and Americana artists and are now touring their own original tunes (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $18); Twin Cities institution Boiled in Lead bring their Celtic rock to downtown St. Paul for a free concert (5-7 p.m. Rice Park); Sue Scott’s latest edition of Island of Discarded Women podcast has some heavyweight guests including comic Paula Poundstone, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Winona singer Amanda Grace (7:30 p.m. Crooners, sold out); veteran guitarist Toronzo Cannon brings some Chicago blues to downtown Minneapolis with his latest album for Alligator Records, “Shut Up & Play” (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); St. Paul native Francine Magee is coming from Los Angeles with her band to showcase her debut album (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$22).
Friday, July 11
Lakefront Music Fest
This 16th annual Prior Lake fest continues its tradition of one night of classic rock and one night of country music. Foreigner of “Jukebox Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” fame headlines on Friday, with Kelly Hansen, the lead singer of 20 years, on his swan song trek before guitarist Luis Maldonado takes over as main vocalist. Cofounder Mick Jones retired two years ago because of Parkinson’s disease while heyday lead singer Lou Gramm departed in 1990, though he participated in last year’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Opening for Foreigner will be .38 Special and Loverboy. On Saturday, country star Miranda Lambert will deliver her captivating mix of mixes fire (“Kerosene”) and ballads (“The House That Built Me”) following sets by Randy Houser and Dillon Carmichael. (6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake, $85 and up, lakefrontmusicfest.com)
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Troy Andrews is one of New Orleans’ great party starters. The spirited trombonist/singer brings a NOLA gumbo of funk, jazz, rock, pop and hip-hop with a taste of James Brown and Prince to spice things up. Anyone who saw Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue in his multiple appearances at the Minnesota Zoo knows how he brings it in the Minnesota summer. He’s on a tour of outdoor venues with opener JJ Grey & Mofro, an ardent blue-eyed Southern soul man sans the rock star panache of Shorty. (7 p.m. Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., $49.50 and up, axs.com)
Turnpike Troubadours
For the past 20 years, this Oklahoma ensemble has been a leading practitioner of red dirt music. It’s country music that’s honest and non-cliched with hints of folk, Americana, bluegrass and rock. On this year’s sixth studio album, “The Price of Admission,” frontman Evan Felker spins story songs and contemplative tunes, buoyed by Shooter Jennings’ production with a taste for twang and Telecaster guitar. After a couple of gigs in the Midwest, Turnpike will join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. Opening for Turnpike is Old Crow Medicine, the Grammy-winning originators of “Wagon Wheel.” (7:30 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Dr., Waite Park, $70 and up, ticketmaster.com)
Minnesota Zoo’s Wild Nights
The third of four lineups in this year’s nighttime events series at the zoo — sort of little mini music fests with all-local talent spread between two stages — offers an especially wild crossbreeding of genres. Twangy retro-groovers the Cactus Blossoms return to the Weesner Amphitheater stage, where their harmonious country tunes always sound a little warmer on a summer night. Also on the bill are poppy and bookish indie-rockers Bad Bad Hats, envelope-pushing punk quartet Gully Boys and collegiate pop-rocker Colin Bracewell. Admission includes zoo exhibits, and food and drink stands are open, too. (5-10 p.m., Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 18 & older, $30-$40, mnzoo.org)
Lissie
The Iowa rocker with a Minnesota band has been a regular visitor to the Gopher state, hitting the Icehouse and Parkway Theater. Now the “When I’m Alone” singer — who brought more attention to her rich, Stevie Nicks-ian song catalog with a role on the Netflix series “Loudermilk” — is bringing her powerful voice and rocking repertoire to downtown Minneapolis for two nights. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $60-$65, dakotacooks.com)
Denis Evstuhin
Rockers of a certain age may remember the laser light shows that would accompany spacy music at local theaters. The Museum of Russian Art will host something similar, but with classical works — Peter Tchaikovsky’s “The Seasons” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” — performed by this Russian pianist (and Minnesota resident) within a light installation full of vivid projections. “The Music Illuminated” should be a pretty cool event, taking place within the multistory atrium at the museum’s center. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av., Mpls., $5-$14, children free, tmora.org)
Also: Louisiana slide guitar master Sonny Landreth, known as the king of slydeco, is in town with his trio (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $40-$50); Twin Cities metal vets Impaler are putting on another horrific show outside on the patio at Palmer’s Bar with VolsungaSaga, Rad Enhancer and more (7 p.m., $15); the Regional Jazz Trio features local heavyweights Anthony Cox, JT Bates and Mike Lewis (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $20); Yeshaya Ehrlich Yeshaya is Adi Yeshaya on piano, his son Ethan on bass and Ben Ehrlich on drums for some happy hour jazz Twin Cities style (4:30 p.m. Berlin, free).