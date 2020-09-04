Friday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Matthew Boyd (1-4, 7.27) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (5-2, 3.12)

Friday, second game • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. TBA (Tigers are home team)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 6.78) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (4-1, 2.53)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.94)

Monday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.27) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (0-0, 3.00)

Tigers update

Detroit’s six-game win streak, which included a three-game sweep of the visiting Twins last weekend, ended Wednesday in Milwaukee. … OF JaCoby Jones (fractured hand) went on the 10-day injured list. … OF Victor Reyes has hits in 10 of his past 11 games and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot Tuesday. … The Tigers (17-17) are 8-7 on the road and 12-0 when leading after seven innings. … Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is still looking for his first career victory and will be making his fourth start. … Boyd is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 20 games vs. the Twins. … Detroit traded OF Cameron Maybin to the Cubs at the deadline for INF Zack Short.

TWINS update

Chief concerns for the Twins (22-16) are the health of RF Max Kepler (groin) and 2B Luis Arraez (leg); both were injured in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory over the White Sox. … The Twins hit multiple HRs in that game for the first time after going seven games without multiples, their longest stretch since late 2018. … Twins are 14-4 at home, best home win percentage (.778) in baseball. … Dobnak gave up career highs in hits (12) and runs (6) in losing to Detroit last weekend. … Entering play Thursday, DH Nelson Cruz was among MLB leaders in home runs (tied for first, with 13), OPS (second at 1.087), batting average (12th at .326), slugging pct. (second at .667) and RBI (eighth with 29).

Chris Miller