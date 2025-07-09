Medcalf: Summer road trip poses parenting challenge - how to spark curiosity?

On a road trip, I’m a tour guide.
Basically, my father.
On my recent trip to Milwaukee with my girls, I pointed out historical facts and notes about the towns in Wisconsin that lined Interstate 94.
Eau Claire boasts a beautiful riverfront that’s worth seeing. In Tomah, there are numerous cranberry bogs in a hub for a state that produces the most cranberries in the country.
And as we approached Wisconsin Dells, I told my girls about the trips to Lake Delton we took as kids. My cousins, who were brothers, married two women who were sisters. They lived next to an Amish community in a twin home. When my immediate family and cousins, aunts and uncles – all Black – would pour out of our fleet of vans after we’d arrived, we’d all just stare at one another. We had never seen anyone who dressed and looked like them and they probably felt the same way. I’ll never forget my father’s confusion as he trailed a horse carriage on a country road for miles, unsure if he should pass or not.
But as I looked around the vehicle on our recent trip, tablets, phones and naps were the main attractions. It highlighted the ongoing battle we all face to capture moments and memories in a world full of distractions for kids who’ve been steeped in technology since birth.
I don’t blame them. I would have picked my favorite movie on Netflix or a game on my iPad — if I would have had those options on road trips — over my father’s commentary. But I couldn’t haul the family computer and its CD-ROMs on road trips when I was a kid, so our conversations and observations were the main course.
That lack of technology, however, fueled my inquisitiveness. Whenever my family would travel — with nine people, we always drove because flying was too expensive — I would pay attention to the signs of every city we passed. I would count the number of semi-trucks I saw on the highway. I’d look at all the farms, water towers and high school football fields that marked those country towns. And when we’d park at rest stops, I’d stare at the giant map and feel like I’d traveled to another world.