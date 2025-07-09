Medcalf: Summer road trip poses parenting challenge - how to spark curiosity?

And as we approached Wisconsin Dells, I told my girls about the trips to Lake Delton we took as kids. My cousins, who were brothers, married two women who were sisters. They lived next to an Amish community in a twin home. When my immediate family and cousins, aunts and uncles – all Black – would pour out of our fleet of vans after we’d arrived, we’d all just stare at one another. We had never seen anyone who dressed and looked like them and they probably felt the same way. I’ll never forget my father’s confusion as he trailed a horse carriage on a country road for miles, unsure if he should pass or not.