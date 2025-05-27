Bills QB Josh Allen shows no signs of jitters with wedding to Hailee Steinfeld coming up fast

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Josh Allen is experiencing any pre-wedding jitters, they weren't evident when the Buffalo Bills opened voluntary practices on Tuesday.
The quarterback, who is engaged to actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld, looked his usual, outgoing self. He danced in the huddle to the music being played over the loudspeakers, barked out plays behind center and joined the celebration in the end zone after completing a perfectly placed pass to Curtis Samuel.
Allen even had time to chat with new Bills minority owner and former NBA star Vince Carter on the sideline before jogging off the field without speaking to reporters following the session.
Though the date and location of the wedding have not been disclosed, Bills tackle Dion Dawkins revealed it was May 31 during an interview on the NFL Network in March. Dawkins has since told The Rich Eisen Show, ''I ain't know anything about that.''
The wedding is scheduled to take place over one of the next two weekends, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the date is private.
Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged how important the NFL MVP's presence was at practice in light of his busy offseason schedule.
''I think it says everything, right? He is the face of our organization. He's the leader of our team,'' McDermott said. ''Like any leader, in particular the leader of the team, those words that he says and his actions are exponentially impactful, to the whole roster, the whole team.''
As for Allen showing any pre-wedding nerves, McDermott laughed at the attempt to have him disclose the wedding date.