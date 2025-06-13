Sports

Yankees scratch across late run to edge Royals 1-0 and complete season sweep

Pablo Reyes stumbled, stopped and still scrambled home safely on a wild play in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a throwing error by reliever Lucas Erceg to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 3:06AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pablo Reyes stumbled, stopped and still scrambled home safely on a wild play in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a throwing error by reliever Lucas Erceg to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

New York completed a three-game sweep to finish 6-0 against the Royals this season after eliminating them 3-1 in their best-of-five playoff series last October.

Will Warren and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the AL East-leading Yankees (42-25) moved a season-high 17 games over .500. They have the best road record in the majors at 21-13.

Mark Leiter Jr. (4-3) got one out for the win, and Devin Williams earned his ninth save.

The game was interrupted by rain for 28 minutes in the top of the sixth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

DAVID SMALE

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Astros triumph 4-3 over White Sox as Paredes homers, Altuve shines with 2 doubles

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and Jose Altuve doubled twice and had two RBIs to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sports

Panthers tie Oilers at 4 with 19.5 seconds left, sending Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final to OT

Sports

Yankees scratch across late run to edge Royals 1-0 and complete season sweep