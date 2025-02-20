As Minnesota puts fraud under the microscope, there’s one type it shouldn’t neglect: payroll abuses

This analysis is the first to expose the full scale of the problem statewide, but the findings are consistent with earlier studies of this problem in specific industries. A report by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute revealed that nearly a quarter of Minnesota’s construction workers — 23% — have been victims of payroll fraud. These workers saw their paychecks slashed by an average of 36%, losing millions of dollars that should have gone toward supporting their families. Meanwhile, the state hemorrhaged $136 million, resulting in less funding for schools, roads and other critical public services.