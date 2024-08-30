Arts and crafts: A stitch in time that soothes minds

As I remember hanging around the hospital, trying to get into medical school and visiting my mother (she died several years ago), it’s hard to believe that I’ve been a pediatrician and adolescent medicine doctor for more than 30 years. In that time, I’ve never failed to be amazed by the curiosity and creativity of patients and families. I can picture one family in my practice many years ago that was always working on one interesting craft or another while in clinic. They crafted despite, or perhaps as a result of, social stressors they were dealing with.