AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Pennsylvania's state primaries

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's two largest cities will hold primaries Tuesday for high-profile municipal offices, while voters across the commonwealth will choose nominees for statewide appellate court judgeships.
The election is a prelude to November, when voters could scramble partisan control of the state Supreme Court. The primaries in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will have added significance because the eventual Democratic nominees will be heavily favored in the general election.
In Philadelphia, Democrat Larry Krasner seeks a third term as district attorney against former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Pat Dugan. Dugan stepped down in December midway through his third term to challenge Krasner for the Democratic nomination. He's running as a moderate alternative to Krasner and has far outraised the incumbent.
Republicans have not fielded a candidate for the general election.
Krasner won reelection in 2021 by a wide margin, but the Republican-controlled state House impeached him a year later over his progressive policies. Senate Republicans had prepared to hold an impeachment trial to try to remove Krasner from office, but the state Supreme Court ruled that the trial needed to be held before the end of the 2022 legislative session. Democrats took control of the state House in 2023, making a new impeachment effort all but impossible.
Krasner won the 2021 primary with 67% of the vote. His opponent that year was Carlos Vega, a former prosecutor who sued the city over his 2018 firing by Krasner. Vega also ran as a more moderate alternative to Krasner and carried most of the wards in Northeast Philadelphia and two wards in South Philadelphia. Krasner swept the rest of the city.
In the race for mayor of Pittsburgh, Democratic incumbent Ed Gainey faces a primary challenge from Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor, a former member of the Pittsburgh City Council and son of the late Mayor Bob O'Connor.
The two began the year on roughly even footing in terms of campaign funding, but O'Connor had far outraised and outspent Gainey by the end of March.